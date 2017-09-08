Blake Shelton's 'I'll Name the Dogs' Video Features Gwen Stefani's Children - Watch Now!

Blake Shelton is turning the music video for his new single “I’ll Name the Dogs” into a family affair!

The 41-year-old country singer’s new video, released on Friday (September 8), features Blake performing at a wedding for an older couple in front of their friends and family.

Also included on the guest list? Girlfriend Gwen Stefani‘s two oldest sons, Kingston, 10, and Zuma, 8, dressed in their finest suits.

Could this be a hint that a wedding is just around the corner for Blake and Gwen as well? The two first have been dating ever since they met on the set of The Voice back in 2015.

Watch the video below!