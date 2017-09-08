Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 4:21 pm

Blake Shelton's 'I'll Name the Dogs' Video Features Gwen Stefani's Children - Watch Now!

Blake Shelton is turning the music video for his new single “I’ll Name the Dogs” into a family affair!

The 41-year-old country singer’s new video, released on Friday (September 8), features Blake performing at a wedding for an older couple in front of their friends and family.

Also included on the guest list? Girlfriend Gwen Stefani‘s two oldest sons, Kingston, 10, and Zuma, 8, dressed in their finest suits.

Could this be a hint that a wedding is just around the corner for Blake and Gwen as well? The two first have been dating ever since they met on the set of The Voice back in 2015.

Watch the video below!
