Fri, 08 September 2017 at 12:12 pm

Brian Austin Green Defends His Son's Decision to Wear Dresses

Brian Austin Green Defends His Son's Decision to Wear Dresses

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox‘s four-year-old son Noah has been photographed wearing dresses in the past and now he’s opening up to defend the fashion choice.

“My son, he’s 4,” the 44-year-old actor said in an interview with Hollywood Pipeline. “I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, I don’t care. He’s 4 and if he wants to wear it then he wears it.”

“And it’s dresses or goggles or slippers or whatever,” Brian added. “It’s his life, they’re not my clothes. … I feel like at 4 at 5, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, good on him.”

Brian and Megan are also the parents of two more boys – Bodhi Ransom, 3, and Journey River, 1.


