Calvin Harris Releases Video for 'Hard to Love' Featuring Jessie Reyez - Watch!

Calvin Harris just dropped the visual for “Hard to Love” with Jessie Reyez, the latest track off of his new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1!

The music video, which was filmed in Europe and directed by Philip Harris, was released on Friday (September 8).

The clip finds the 26-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter singing along to the song while twirling around the city streets.

Calvin recently released a second visual for his hit track “Feels” with Katy Perry, Big Sean and Pharrell Williams.

