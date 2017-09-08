Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Cut-Out Dress for NYFW Party!

Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Cut-Out Dress for NYFW Party!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 12:57 pm

Calvin Harris Releases Video for 'Hard to Love' Featuring Jessie Reyez - Watch!

Calvin Harris Releases Video for 'Hard to Love' Featuring Jessie Reyez - Watch!

Calvin Harris just dropped the visual for “Hard to Love” with Jessie Reyez, the latest track off of his new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1!

The music video, which was filmed in Europe and directed by Philip Harris, was released on Friday (September 8).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Calvin Harris

The clip finds the 26-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter singing along to the song while twirling around the city streets.

Calvin recently released a second visual for his hit track “Feels” with Katy Perry, Big Sean and Pharrell Williams.

Watch the music video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Calvin Harris, Jessie Reyez, Music, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr