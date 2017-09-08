Fri, 08 September 2017 at 10:07 am

Chris Pratt Hits the Gym for a Mid-Week Workout

Chris Pratt‘s muscles look pumped up while stepping out for a mid-week workout on Thursday (September 7) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actor kept it comfy casual in a gray t-shirt, shorts, and a baseball cap.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pratt

Chris and his wife Anna Faris recently announced that they are separating and she just opened up about how she didn’t consider Chris to be her best friend. She also says she doesn’t believe one’s mate should be their best friend.
