Daniel Radcliffe Tries to Stay Alive in 'Jungle' Trailer - Watch Now!

Daniel Radcliffe is putting his survival skills to the test in the new trailer for his upcoming film Jungle!

The 28-year-old Harry Potter actor will play Yossi Ghinsberg, an enthusiastic Israeli backpacker who follows his dreams into the Amazon jungle with two friends and a guide with a mysterious past.

Their journey quickly turns into a nightmare as the darkest elements of human nature and the deadliest threats of the wilderness lead to an all-out fight for their lives.

The action/adventure flick, directed by Greg McLean, is based on real events recorded in Yossi‘s book about the terrifying ordeal.

It also stars Thomas Kretschmann, Alex Russell, and Joel Jackson.

Momentum Pictures will release Jungle in theaters, on demand, and digital HD on October 20. Watch the trailer below!



Jungle – Official Trailer

