Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Cut-Out Dress for NYFW Party!

Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Cut-Out Dress for NYFW Party!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 1:18 pm

Daniel Radcliffe Tries to Stay Alive in 'Jungle' Trailer - Watch Now!

Daniel Radcliffe Tries to Stay Alive in 'Jungle' Trailer - Watch Now!

Daniel Radcliffe is putting his survival skills to the test in the new trailer for his upcoming film Jungle!

The 28-year-old Harry Potter actor will play Yossi Ghinsberg, an enthusiastic Israeli backpacker who follows his dreams into the Amazon jungle with two friends and a guide with a mysterious past.

Their journey quickly turns into a nightmare as the darkest elements of human nature and the deadliest threats of the wilderness lead to an all-out fight for their lives.

The action/adventure flick, directed by Greg McLean, is based on real events recorded in Yossi‘s book about the terrifying ordeal.

It also stars Thomas Kretschmann, Alex Russell, and Joel Jackson.

Momentum Pictures will release Jungle in theaters, on demand, and digital HD on October 20. Watch the trailer below!


Jungle – Official Trailer

15+ stills from the movie inside…

Just Jared on Facebook
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 01
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 02
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 03
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 04
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 05
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 06
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 07
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 08
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 09
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 10
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 11
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 12
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 13
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 14
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 15
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 16
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 17
daniel radcliffe fights for survival in jungle trailer watch now 18

Photos: Momentum Pictures
Posted to: Daniel Radcliffe, Movies, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr