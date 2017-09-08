Demi Lovato & Victoria Justice Sparkle at 'Brazilian Night' Gala in NYC!

Demi Lovato and Victoria Justice are bringing the gala glamour!

The talented stars shined brightly at the Alcides & Rosaura Diniz Foundation’s first fundraising gala, A Brazilian Night, at Cipriani on Thursday night (September 7) in New York City.

In addition to stunning on the red carpet, Demi also performed during the event, which was held to benefit the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer.

Demi released her new single, “You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore,” later that night. Her new album Tell Me You Love Me arrives on September 29.

FYI: Demi is wearing an Alice & Olivia outfit and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.