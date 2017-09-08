Don Williams Dead - Country Singer Dies at 78

Country singer Don Williams has died at the age of 78, his rep confirms to JustJared.com.

The late country star passed away after a “short illness.”

Don was referred to as the “Gentle Giant” of country music and he earned 17 number one country hits throughout his career. He decided to retire in 2016.

“It’s time to hang my hat up and enjoy some quiet time at home. I’m so thankful for my fans, my friends and my family for their everlasting love and support,” Don said at the time.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Don‘s loved ones during this difficult time.