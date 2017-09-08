Dove Cameron Met Jennifer Aniston While She Was Spray Tanning in Her Birthday Suit

Dove Cameron just met Jennifer Aniston for the first time, and it’s seriously a scene right out of Friends.

The 21-year-old Hairspray Live! star took to Twitter on Thursday night (September 7) to share the hilarious encounter with fans.

“You guys i just got spray tanned ((naked)) outside ((in a tent)) at night, in georgia, in a hairnet,” Dove wrote. “And then i met jennifer aniston. so.”

When a fan commented, “The best way to meet Jennifer Aniston😂,” Dove replied, “The only way to meet jennifer aniston.”

Dove added on Instagram, “Living my best life.”

Dove and Jennifer will be starring in the upcoming film Dumplin’ together. See the first set photos of Jennifer if you missed them.

you guys i just got spray tanned ((naked)) outside ((in a tent)) at night, in georgia, in a hairnet. and then i met jennifer aniston. so — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) September 8, 2017

Click inside to read Dove’s other posts…

the only way to meet jennifer aniston https://t.co/8uTnCcq5Dy — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) September 8, 2017