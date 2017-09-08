Top Stories
Fri, 08 September 2017 at 12:30 pm

Dove Cameron Met Jennifer Aniston While She Was Spray Tanning in Her Birthday Suit

Dove Cameron Met Jennifer Aniston While She Was Spray Tanning in Her Birthday Suit

Dove Cameron just met Jennifer Aniston for the first time, and it’s seriously a scene right out of Friends.

The 21-year-old Hairspray Live! star took to Twitter on Thursday night (September 7) to share the hilarious encounter with fans.

“You guys i just got spray tanned ((naked)) outside ((in a tent)) at night, in georgia, in a hairnet,” Dove wrote. “And then i met jennifer aniston. so.”

When a fan commented, “The best way to meet Jennifer Aniston😂,” Dove replied, “The only way to meet jennifer aniston.”

Dove added on Instagram, “Living my best life.”

Dove and Jennifer will be starring in the upcoming film Dumplin’ together. See the first set photos of Jennifer if you missed them.

Click inside to read Dove’s other posts…

living my best life

A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on

