Fri, 08 September 2017 at 2:59 am

Elisabeth Moss, Gwendoline Christie, & Alice Englert Attend 'Top of the Lake: China Girl' Screening in NYC

Elisabeth Moss, Gwendoline Christie, & Alice Englert Attend 'Top of the Lake: China Girl' Screening in NYC

Elisabeth Moss suits up for the screening of Top of the Lake: China Girl on Thursday night (September 7) at the Walter Reade Theater in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress was joined at the screening of the second season of her Australian show alongside co-stars Gwendoline Christie and Alice Englert along with showrunner Jane Campion.

Other stars that were spotted attending the event included Piper Perabo and Robert Redford.

Top of the Girl: China Girl is set to premiere on the Sundance channel later this month.

