Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Cut-Out Dress for NYFW Party!

Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Cut-Out Dress for NYFW Party!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 12:22 pm

G-Eazy feat. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B: 'No Limit' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

G-Eazy feat. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B: 'No Limit' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

G-Eazy just dropped “No Limit,” a superstar collaboration with A$AP Rocky and Cardi B!

The 28-year-old rapper’s team-up with A$AP and Cardi is the first song from his upcoming third studio album, The Beautiful and Damned, and was officially released on Friday (September 8).

The track was produced by Boi 1da and Allen Ritter, and borrows from Juicy J‘s 1999 track, “Slob On My Knob.”

G-Eazy debuted “No Limit” live on his Budlight Dive Bar Tour alongside Cardi in New Orleans.

Listen to “No Limit” below! You can also download it on iTunes.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Erika Goldring; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: ASAP Rocky, Cardi B, G-Eazy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr