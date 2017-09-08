G-Eazy feat. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B: 'No Limit' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

G-Eazy just dropped “No Limit,” a superstar collaboration with A$AP Rocky and Cardi B!

The 28-year-old rapper’s team-up with A$AP and Cardi is the first song from his upcoming third studio album, The Beautiful and Damned, and was officially released on Friday (September 8).

The track was produced by Boi 1da and Allen Ritter, and borrows from Juicy J‘s 1999 track, “Slob On My Knob.”

G-Eazy debuted “No Limit” live on his Budlight Dive Bar Tour alongside Cardi in New Orleans.

Listen to “No Limit” below! You can also download it on iTunes.