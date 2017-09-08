Get to Know Outlander's Richard Rankin with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Outlander is quickly becoming one of the most popular shows on television and we caught up with one of the show’s stars, Richard Rankin, to get to know more about him!

The 34-year-old Scottish actor plays the role of Roger Wakefield on the hit Starz series. Here are the 10 Fun Facts he shared with us:

1. I had to change my name from Richard Harris to Richard Rankin to prevent confusion with the legendary older actor

2. On restless nights, I can often be found half off/half on the bed

3. I recently met Channing Tatum in LA and the first words out of his mouth were “I’m a fan.” Blew my mind!

4. My longest ever gaming session was about 23 hours on Championship Manger 3. Most time played on any game is World of Warcraft with about 241 days (and that's only my main). My favorite game is probably Fallout 3 and I've just realized that none these statistics seem to correspond…

5. Favorite aftershave is Tom Ford. Usually Oud Wood.

6. I wanted to be a fighter pilot when I was younger. Still do! But my lack of 20/20 vision hindered that dream.

7. I can name every state in the US, in pretty much alphabetical order and I don’t know why…

8. All my cars have been named after Disney/Pixar characters. The most recent was Nala.

9. I once built a satellite dish out of mechano and wired it to the mains. I’m sure I picked up a fuzzy Russian channel, though I couldn’t swear to it. I’m probably lucky I didn’t electrocute myself.

10. I wear two pinky rings. Silver on one and gold on the other.

Make sure to watch the season three premiere of Outlander on Sunday night (September 10) on Starz.