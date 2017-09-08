Gwyneth Paltrow Is Covered in Mud on 'goop' Debut Issue Cover!

Gwyneth Paltrow is stripped down and covered in mud for the cover of goop‘s debut issue, on newsstands September 19.

Here is what the 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress had to share with the mag:

On failure: “You can only be a perfectionist if you think, erroneously, that there’s a finish line in life. I try to succeed and fail all the time in all kinds of ways.”

On her first cleanse: “I remember standing in a hippie health-food store in Greenwich Village and I saw a little paperback book describing a ‘master cleanse,’ and I was like, What’s that? I remember the next day [after I finished the cleanse] I was like, Oh, wow, I just did this cleanse, and I feel so much better. I can have a beer and a cigarette now, right?”

On earthing and alternative remedies: “For me, when I take my shoes off and walk in the grass, it’s so healing. It’s hard to find scientific evidence for the idea that ‘I feel good.’ But by trying, you get so much juice out of life.”

On getting bee-venom therapy: “The doctor stings you [with a live bee] like it’s an acupuncture needle. I had it done on my cesarean scar… I had some buckling in the scar, and it really evened it out.

