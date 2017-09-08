Top Stories
'Celebrity Big Brother' Is Coming to CBS in the Next Year!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Is Coming to CBS in the Next Year!

Rihanna Has Major Red Carpet Moment at Fenty Beauty Launch!

Rihanna Has Major Red Carpet Moment at Fenty Beauty Launch!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 1:10 am

Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso: 'Let Me Go' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso: 'Let Me Go' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Hailee Steinfeld has teamed up with some music powerhouses to release a hot, new single!

The 20-year-old entertainer just released her new single “Let Me Go” featuring Alesso, Florida Georgia Line, and watt – and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailee Steinfeld

Earlier that same day, Hailee‘s October W Magazine cover was released!

You can download Hailee and Alesso‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Let Me Go” below!

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Alesso, First Listen, Florida Georgia Line, Hailee Steinfeld, Lyrics, Music, watt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Robert De Niro vows to help rebuild Barbuda after Hurricane Irma's destruction - TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld is releasing a new song this Friday - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of stars will be presenting at the Emmys - TooFab
  • George Michael's first posthumous single will be released this week - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A fourth Powerpuff Girl is coming - Just Jared Jr