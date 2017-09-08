Fri, 08 September 2017 at 9:44 am

Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Halle Berry gets the thrilling surprise of four Magic Mike dancers giving her a lap dance during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Friday (September 8).

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress made an appearance on the show to promote her new film Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Halle opened up about the time when her co-star Channing Tatum dared her to drink a large glass of whiskey in front of the crowd at Comic-Con.

Channing decided to apologize to Halle by sending four dancers from his Magic Mike Live show to entertain her. Watch below!

