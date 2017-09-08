Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Halle Berry gets the thrilling surprise of four Magic Mike dancers giving her a lap dance during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Friday (September 8).

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress made an appearance on the show to promote her new film Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Halle opened up about the time when her co-star Channing Tatum dared her to drink a large glass of whiskey in front of the crowd at Comic-Con.

Channing decided to apologize to Halle by sending four dancers from his Magic Mike Live show to entertain her. Watch below!

Click inside to watch more videos from the episode…

Watch more videos from the episode below.