Heidi Klum & Kate Upton Attend 'House of Z' Premiere in New York City

Heidi Klum hangs out with her Project Runway co-host Zac Posen at the premiere of his new documentary House of Z on Thursday night (September 7) at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.

The 44-year-old TV host and model looked sexy in a green velvet dress and thigh-high boots as she attended the premiere.

Joining Heidi and Zac at the premiere included Kate Upton, Anna Wintour, Coco Rocha, Anne V, and Barbara Fialho.

Earlier that day, Heidi attended the Esmara By Heidi Klum Lidl Fashion Presentation in an electric blue suit.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Zac Posen dress.

