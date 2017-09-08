Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Cut-Out Dress for NYFW Party!

Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Cut-Out Dress for NYFW Party!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 1:01 pm

Irina Shayk & Adriana Lima Glam Up for Mert & Marcus Party

Irina Shayk & Adriana Lima Glam Up for Mert & Marcus Party

Irina Shayk and Adriana Lima head into a party to celebrate the release of photographers Mert & Marcus‘ new book on Thursday (September 7) in New York City.

The event was held during New York Fashion Week, so there were of course plenty of models in attendance. Candice Swanepoel and Sara Sampaio were there as well!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Irina Shayk

“What a night‼️🔥 Congrats to the incredible @mertalas and @macpiggott on your new book💋💋 So much fun with u last night #MertAndMarcus,” Irina captioned the below photo on her Instagram account.

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

Just Jared on Facebook
irina shayk adriana lima glam up for mert marcus book launch 01
irina shayk adriana lima glam up for mert marcus book launch 02
irina shayk adriana lima glam up for mert marcus book launch 03
irina shayk adriana lima glam up for mert marcus book launch 04
irina shayk adriana lima glam up for mert marcus book launch 05
irina shayk adriana lima glam up for mert marcus book launch 06
irina shayk adriana lima glam up for mert marcus book launch 07
irina shayk adriana lima glam up for mert marcus book launch 08

Photos: BackGrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Irina Shayk, Sara Sampaio

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr