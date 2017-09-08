Irina Shayk & Adriana Lima Glam Up for Mert & Marcus Party

Irina Shayk and Adriana Lima head into a party to celebrate the release of photographers Mert & Marcus‘ new book on Thursday (September 7) in New York City.

The event was held during New York Fashion Week, so there were of course plenty of models in attendance. Candice Swanepoel and Sara Sampaio were there as well!

“What a night‼️🔥 Congrats to the incredible @mertalas and @macpiggott on your new book💋💋 So much fun with u last night #MertAndMarcus,” Irina captioned the below photo on her Instagram account.