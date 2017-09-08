Janet Jackson's 'State of the World' Tour Set List Revealed - See Opening Night Photos!

Janet Jackson is back in action – and looking better than ever!

The 51-year-old music icon electrified the stage at the opening night of her State of the World Tour at the Canjundome on Thursday night (September 7) in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Janet cycled through a variety of fierce outfits while performing high-energy choreography to the sound of signature hits like “Nasty” and “Control” throughout the evening.

She even surprised the crowd by opening with “The Knowledge” and “State of the World” – both of which she hasn’t performed live since 1990!

The State of the World Tour is Janet‘s first outing since postponing her Unbreakable World Tour to start a family.

She gave birth to her son, Eissa Al Mana, in January.

Click inside for the full set list from Janet’s show…

Janet Jackson – “State of the World Tour” Set List

1. “The Knowledge”

2. “State of The World”

3. “BURNITUP!”

4. “Nasty” / “Feedback” / “Miss You Much” / “Alright” / “You Want This”

5. “Control” / “What Have You Done for Me Lately” / “The Pleasure Principle”

6. “Escapade” / “When I Think of You” / “All for You”

7. “All Nite (Don’t Stop)”

8. “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”

9. “Again (Instrumental)”

10. “Twenty Foreplay”

11. “Where Are You Now”

12. “Come Back to Me”

13. “The Body That Loves You”

14. “Spending Time With You”

15. “No Sleeep”

16. “Got ’til It’s Gone”

17. “That’s the Way Love Goes”

18. “Island Life”

19. “Throb”

20. “Together Again”

21. “What About”

22. “If”

23. “Rhythm Nation”

Encore:

24. “Black Eagle”

25. “New Agenda”

26. “Dammn Baby”

27. “I Get Lonely”

28. “Well Traveled”