Fri, 08 September 2017 at 1:40 pm

Jay Z's Mom Gloria Carter Reveals How She Came Out to Her Son

Jay Z‘s mother, Gloria Carter, is opening up about coming out to her famous son.

The 47-year-old rapper’s mother revealed during an episode of the D’Usse Friday podcast that she only recently revealed the truth to Jay because “it was something that was never discussed.”

“Me and my son, we share a lot of information. I was sitting there and I was telling him one day. I just finally started telling him who I was. Besides your mother, this is the person that I am. This is the life that I live,” Gloria said.

“So my son started actually tearing. He’s like, ‘That had to be a horrible life, ma. I was like, my life was never horrible, it was just different. So that made him want to do a song about it.”

That song, “Smile,” was included on Jay‘s latest studio album, 4:44, and features Gloria reciting a powerful poem.

Gloria also admitted that she wasn’t sure about sharing the news of her sexuality with the world when she first heard it: “I heard the song I was like, eh, I don’t know dude. I ain’t feeling that.”

“We talked about it. I was going out to see him, and I was on the plane, and I was like ‘Okay, I’m going to help him…so I wrote that when I was on the plane.”

Listen to the podcast below!
Credit: Kevin Mazur; Photos: Getty Images
