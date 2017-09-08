Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Climate Change in the Midst of Hurricanes (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence is sharing her thoughts on climate change as well as the current political climate.

The 27-year-old Mother! actress says that the present state of the country in the Donald Trump era has left her both unsettled and sick.

“It’s scary,” she told the U.K.’s Channel 4 News. “It’s this new language that’s forming that I don’t even recognize. It’s really polarizing and upsetting. I’ve heard things and seen things on TV in my own country that devastate me and make me sick. It’s just really confusing.”

Jennifer added that it was difficult promoting her new movie while hurricanes Harvey and Irma were causing so much destruction.

“It’s also scary to know that climate change is due to human activity and we continue to ignore it,” she shared. “You’re watching these hurricanes now and it’s hard not to feel Mother Nature’s rage and wrath.”

Hear what else she had to say below.



Jennifer Lawrence on Mother!, Donald Trump and climate change