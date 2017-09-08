Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan &amp; Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 4:39 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Climate Change in the Midst of Hurricanes (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Climate Change in the Midst of Hurricanes (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence is sharing her thoughts on climate change as well as the current political climate.

The 27-year-old Mother! actress says that the present state of the country in the Donald Trump era has left her both unsettled and sick.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

“It’s scary,” she told the U.K.’s Channel 4 News. “It’s this new language that’s forming that I don’t even recognize. It’s really polarizing and upsetting. I’ve heard things and seen things on TV in my own country that devastate me and make me sick. It’s just really confusing.”

Jennifer added that it was difficult promoting her new movie while hurricanes Harvey and Irma were causing so much destruction.

“It’s also scary to know that climate change is due to human activity and we continue to ignore it,” she shared. “You’re watching these hurricanes now and it’s hard not to feel Mother Nature’s rage and wrath.”

Hear what else she had to say below.


Jennifer Lawrence on Mother!, Donald Trump and climate change
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Tim P. Whitby; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr
  • TaraTeller

    her face looks different. i don’t give a shit about what she thinks about global warming or anything else. she’s not exactly a rocket scientist.

  • werd

    You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know that climate change is happening.