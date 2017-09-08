Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Top Stories
Fri, 08 September 2017 at 10:22 am

Joaquin Phoenix was profiled in a new piece for The New York Times this week and the article reveals details about his relationship with girlfriend Rooney Mara.

The 42-year-old actor and the 32-year-old actress previously worked together on the 2013 movie Her, but they fell in love while filming the upcoming flick Mary Magdalene.

Joaquin and Rooney reside together in a home in the Hollywood Hills and he says he usually goes to sleep by 9pm and wakes up at 6am.

The couple recently watched the true-crime documentary The Staircase on Netflix because Rooney wanted to, but he rarely watches new films.

Joaquin and Rooney made a public appearance together at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.
