Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix was profiled in a new piece for The New York Times this week and the article reveals details about his relationship with girlfriend Rooney Mara.

The 42-year-old actor and the 32-year-old actress previously worked together on the 2013 movie Her, but they fell in love while filming the upcoming flick Mary Magdalene.

Joaquin and Rooney reside together in a home in the Hollywood Hills and he says he usually goes to sleep by 9pm and wakes up at 6am.

The couple recently watched the true-crime documentary The Staircase on Netflix because Rooney wanted to, but he rarely watches new films.

Joaquin and Rooney made a public appearance together at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.