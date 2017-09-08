Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Cut-Out Dress for NYFW Party!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 2:09 pm

John Legend Is Already Preparing for His Daughter Luna's Future Dating Life!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen might have only welcomed their daughter Luna to the world sixteen months ago, but the singer is already preparing for his daughter’s future dating life!

“I start off thinking about the type of person I want her to be. If she’s the person she needs to be in life, she’ll attract the right kind of guys and she’ll make the right choices,” the 38-year-old “All of Me” crooner told People.

“We’re going to just try to make her confident and smart and a good leader and kind and loving, and we feel like if we give her all the tools she needs, she’ll figure out the right person for her.”

John insists he won’t be too strict of a parent, either: “I’m okay with her making mistakes, too, because that’s part of growing up. I feel like I’ll be patient, and I don’t feel like I’ll be too strict.”

“I don’t like the idea of treating our girls differently than we treat our boys, saying ‘Boys, go out there and have as much sex as you want, do whatever you want’ and then our girls have to be locked in a convent. I don’t believe in that. I just want to equip her to make the best decisions.”
