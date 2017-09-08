Kate Mara & Elisabeth Moss Are Staying Busy During Fashion Week!

Kate Mara and Elisabeth Moss are keeping packed schedules during New York Fashion Week!

Kate was seen attending the Club Monaco presentation on Friday afternoon (September 8) at 4 World Trade Center in downtown New York City.

She was joined at the event by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

That same day, Elisabeth attended the kate spade new york presentation alongside stars like Jamie Chung, Sasheer Zamata, Issa Rae, Betty Who, and Julia Jones.

This is a busy time for both ladies as Kate has been attending other shows while Elisabeth is also promoting the second season of Top of the Lake.