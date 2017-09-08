Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan &amp; Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 4:27 pm

Kate Mara & Elisabeth Moss Are Staying Busy During Fashion Week!

Kate Mara & Elisabeth Moss Are Staying Busy During Fashion Week!

Kate Mara and Elisabeth Moss are keeping packed schedules during New York Fashion Week!

Kate was seen attending the Club Monaco presentation on Friday afternoon (September 8) at 4 World Trade Center in downtown New York City.

She was joined at the event by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

That same day, Elisabeth attended the kate spade new york presentation alongside stars like Jamie Chung, Sasheer Zamata, Issa Rae, Betty Who, and Julia Jones.

This is a busy time for both ladies as Kate has been attending other shows while Elisabeth is also promoting the second season of Top of the Lake.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 01
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 02
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 03
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 04
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 05
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 06
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 07
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 08
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 09
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 10
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 11
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 12
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 13
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 14
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 15
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 16
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 17
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 18
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 19
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 20
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 21
kate mara elisabeth moss fashion week 22

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Betty Who, Elisabeth Moss, Issa Rae, Jamie Chung, Julia Jones, Kate Mara, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Sasheer Zamata

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr