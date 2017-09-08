Katie Holmes Supports Designer Zac Posen at 'House of Z' Premiere in NYC
Katie Holmes steps out to join designer and close friend Zac Posen at the premiere of House of Z on Thursday night (September 7) at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.
The 38-year-old actress looked super chic in an olive-colored dress as she attended the premiere of the designer’s new documentary.
Earlier that day, Katie looked pretty in a floral print dress as she headed to a NYFW event.
That same morning, Katie stayed cozy in a sweater and jeans as she ran errands before her busy day.
FYI: Katie is wearing a Zac Posen dress to the premiere.
