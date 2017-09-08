Katie Holmes Was On the Edge of Her Seat at U.S. Open Match!

Katie Holmes poses for a photo in her denim jumpsuit while stepping out for a match at the 2017 U.S. Open on Thursday night (September 7) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress was on the edge of her seat, literally, while watching Sloane Stephens defeat Venus Williams in the semi-finals of the women’s singles tournament.

It’s going to be an all-American finals with Sloane playing against Madison Keys on Saturday afternoon.

Thursday was a busy day for Katie as she also attended the House of Z premiere that night to support her pal Zac Posen.