Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 5:05 pm

Katie Holmes Was On the Edge of Her Seat at U.S. Open Match!

Katie Holmes poses for a photo in her denim jumpsuit while stepping out for a match at the 2017 U.S. Open on Thursday night (September 7) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress was on the edge of her seat, literally, while watching Sloane Stephens defeat Venus Williams in the semi-finals of the women’s singles tournament.

It’s going to be an all-American finals with Sloane playing against Madison Keys on Saturday afternoon.

Thursday was a busy day for Katie as she also attended the House of Z premiere that night to support her pal Zac Posen.
