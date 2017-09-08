Kelly Clarkson Brings Her Kids on 'Today,' Talks Motherhood

It doesn’t get much cuter than Kelly Clarkson‘s adorable kids River and Remy!

The 35-year-old singer brought her kids onto The Today Show while co-hosting with Hoda Kotb on Friday morning (September 8) in New York City.

Kelly opened up about how she’s a working mom.

“It’s hard to be a really good mom and a really good person at your job,” she said. “I don’t want to be one of those pop star moms that doesn’t see their (kids). … I want to be there.”

“I’m not going to be able to be there for everything, and that’s OK, because I’m showing my daughter and my son and our kids that you can do both and achieve great things,” she added.