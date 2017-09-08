Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Enjoy Fashionable Night Out During Fashion Week!

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid hit the town in chic looks during New York Fashion Week on Thursday night (September 7) in New York City.

Both of the models stepped out for photographers Mert and Marcus‘ book launch party.

Kendall and Bella are in town to walk in shows and attend events during NYFW. Stay tuned for all of the best photos from the upcoming appearances!

FYI: Kendall is wearing an August Getty Atelier dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.