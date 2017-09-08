Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Cut-Out Dress for NYFW Party!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 11:13 am

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Enjoy Fashionable Night Out During Fashion Week!

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Enjoy Fashionable Night Out During Fashion Week!

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid hit the town in chic looks during New York Fashion Week on Thursday night (September 7) in New York City.

Both of the models stepped out for photographers Mert and Marcus‘ book launch party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Kendall and Bella are in town to walk in shows and attend events during NYFW. Stay tuned for all of the best photos from the upcoming appearances!

FYI: Kendall is wearing an August Getty Atelier dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

