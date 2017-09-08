Kendall Jenner Named Fashion Icon of the Decade at Daily Front Row Awards

Kendall Jenner shows off her award inside the 2017 Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards held at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown on Friday night (September 8) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model, wearing a sharp and gorgeous Giambattista Valli gown, was honored with the Fashion Icon of the Decade award.

Kendall‘s mom Kris Jenner and older sister, Kim Kardashian West, were right by her side for the event, too.

“We’re living in a digital decade and Kendall is the ultimate style influencer,” Daily Front Row says about Kendall. “[The] digital generation more than ever turns to social media to learn what’s next and Kendall has 83 million devoted Instagram followers, many of whom emulate her style.”

They added, “A fashion icon is someone who influences the look of a generation and Kendall has been making a huge impact on their style.”

