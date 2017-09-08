Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Cut-Out Dress for NYFW Party!

Kim Kardashian steps out showing some skin in a sexy cut-out dress while leaving the Park Plaza hotel on Thursday night (September 7) in New York City.

The 36-year-old reality star, who is expecting her third child via surrogate, was joined by her mom Kris Jenner for the Mert and Marcus party held during New York Fashion Week.

Kim has been showing off her new platinum blonde hair during fashion week and she just revealed that it’s all her hair and not a wig, as some people assumed.

FYI: Kim is wearing a vintage Tom Ford for Gucci dress.

