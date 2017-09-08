Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan &amp; Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 8:11 pm

Lady Gaga Premieres 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' at Toronto Film Fest

Lady Gaga Premieres 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' at Toronto Film Fest

Lady Gaga just saw her documentary for the first time!

The 30-year-old musician and actress stepped out at the premiere of Gaga: Five Foot Two on Friday (September 8) during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

Gaga was joined on the carpet by the documentary’s director Chris Moukarbel.

Earlier in the day, Gaga revealed that she would be seeing the film for the first time during the premiere.

“Thank you to all the monsters wishing me such support and wishes. I have not see the documentary yet but I know that it includes very private raw moments in my life that I am ready share with all of you. I love you. I love music. And I love life,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Gaga: Five Foot Two premieres on Netflix on September 22nd.
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga premieres documentary toronto film festival 01
lady gaga premieres documentary toronto film festival 02
lady gaga premieres documentary toronto film festival 03
lady gaga premieres documentary toronto film festival 04
lady gaga premieres documentary toronto film festival 05
lady gaga premieres documentary toronto film festival 06
lady gaga premieres documentary toronto film festival 07
lady gaga premieres documentary toronto film festival 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr