Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 4:52 pm

Lauren Graham to Play Larry David's Love Interest in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 9

Lauren Graham‘s role in the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm has been revealed!

The 50-year-old actress will appear in multiple episodes of the series’ ninth season as a love interest for star Larry David.

Larry’s always had a complicated relationship with NBC censors. Now he’s dating one,” Curb executive producer Jeff Schaffer told Entertainment Weekly. “This is a pretty good relationship in spite of the fact that she’s an NBC censor. She does have a kid. And that can complicate things.”

Lauren‘s casting was announced back in May, but no one knew details about her character until now.

After a six-year hiatus, Curb will return to television on October 1.
