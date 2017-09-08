Lauren Graham to Play Larry David's Love Interest in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 9

Lauren Graham‘s role in the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm has been revealed!

The 50-year-old actress will appear in multiple episodes of the series’ ninth season as a love interest for star Larry David.

“Larry’s always had a complicated relationship with NBC censors. Now he’s dating one,” Curb executive producer Jeff Schaffer told Entertainment Weekly. “This is a pretty good relationship in spite of the fact that she’s an NBC censor. She does have a kid. And that can complicate things.”

Lauren‘s casting was announced back in May, but no one knew details about her character until now.

After a six-year hiatus, Curb will return to television on October 1.