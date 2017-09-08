Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Predicts Jamie & Claire Will Reunite

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan share a cute moment while appearing on Good Morning America on Friday (September 8) in New York City.

The Outlander co-stars were asked about their characters Jamie and Claire and if they will ever reunite on screen. Fans who have read the book series might already know the answer!

“I think it’s safe to say there may be a reunion in the future… I think it’s not too much of a spoiler. It’s definitely an 18th century reunion,” Caitriona said.

Sam added, “In a print shop somewhere. It happens. Obviously, they do spend 20 years apart, so the season does cover some of that time apart, but yeah, there will be this grand reunion.”