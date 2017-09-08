Pregnant Jessica Alba Cradles Baby Bump at 'Project Runway' NYFW Show

Jessica Alba walks down the runway with Heidi Klum, Zac Posen, and Nina Garcia at the Project Runway fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Friday morning (September 8) in New York City.

The 36-year-old pregnant actress, who was seen cradling her baby bump on the runway, is serving as the guest judge during the season finale of the Lifetime series.

Earlier in the day, Jessica was seen leaving her hotel in a casual outfit while en route to the show.

