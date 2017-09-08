Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Cut-Out Dress for NYFW Party!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 12:35 pm

Pregnant Jessica Alba Cradles Baby Bump at 'Project Runway' NYFW Show

Pregnant Jessica Alba Cradles Baby Bump at 'Project Runway' NYFW Show

Jessica Alba walks down the runway with Heidi Klum, Zac Posen, and Nina Garcia at the Project Runway fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Friday morning (September 8) in New York City.

The 36-year-old pregnant actress, who was seen cradling her baby bump on the runway, is serving as the guest judge during the season finale of the Lifetime series.

Earlier in the day, Jessica was seen leaving her hotel in a casual outfit while en route to the show.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the Project Runway fashion show…

pregnant jessica alba cradles baby bump at project runway nyfw show 01
pregnant jessica alba cradles baby bump at project runway nyfw show 02
pregnant jessica alba cradles baby bump at project runway nyfw show 03
pregnant jessica alba cradles baby bump at project runway nyfw show 04
pregnant jessica alba cradles baby bump at project runway nyfw show 05
pregnant jessica alba cradles baby bump at project runway nyfw show 06
pregnant jessica alba cradles baby bump at project runway nyfw show 07
pregnant jessica alba cradles baby bump at project runway nyfw show 08
pregnant jessica alba cradles baby bump at project runway nyfw show 09
pregnant jessica alba cradles baby bump at project runway nyfw show 10
pregnant jessica alba cradles baby bump at project runway nyfw show 11
pregnant jessica alba cradles baby bump at project runway nyfw show 12
pregnant jessica alba cradles baby bump at project runway nyfw show 13
pregnant jessica alba cradles baby bump at project runway nyfw show 14
pregnant jessica alba cradles baby bump at project runway nyfw show 15

Photos: Getty, BackGrid USA
