Fri, 08 September 2017 at 10:48 am
Rachel Bilson & Rosario Dawson Meet Up at Star-Studded 29Rooms Event!
Rosario Dawson and Rachel Bilson pose for a photo while attending the Refinery29 Third Annual 29Rooms: Turn It Into Art event on Thursday (September 7) in Brooklyn, N.Y.
A ton of stars stepped out for the annual event, which took place during New York Fashion Week.
Lucy Liu, Jake Gyllenhaal, Issa Rae, Constance Zimmer, Anna Chlumsky, Cara Santana, Gabourey Sidibe, Nico Tortorella, Betty Who, and Orange Is the New Black‘s Danielle Brooks and Yael Stone were among the other stars who checked out the cool space.
29Rooms is an interactive funhouse of style, culture, & technology, brought to life by a group of global artists and visionaries across mediums, and powered by you.
25+ pictures inside of celebs attending the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Anna Chlumsky, Betty Who, Cara Santana, Constance Zimmer, Danielle Brooks, Gabourey Sidibe, Issa Rae, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lucy Liu, Nico Tortorella, Rachel Bilson, Rosario Dawson, Yael Stone
Sponsored Links by ZergNet