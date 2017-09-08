Rachel Bilson & Rosario Dawson Meet Up at Star-Studded 29Rooms Event!

Rosario Dawson and Rachel Bilson pose for a photo while attending the Refinery29 Third Annual 29Rooms: Turn It Into Art event on Thursday (September 7) in Brooklyn, N.Y.

A ton of stars stepped out for the annual event, which took place during New York Fashion Week.

Lucy Liu, Jake Gyllenhaal, Issa Rae, Constance Zimmer, Anna Chlumsky, Cara Santana, Gabourey Sidibe, Nico Tortorella, Betty Who, and Orange Is the New Black‘s Danielle Brooks and Yael Stone were among the other stars who checked out the cool space.

29Rooms is an interactive funhouse of style, culture, & technology, brought to life by a group of global artists and visionaries across mediums, and powered by you.

25+ pictures inside of celebs attending the event…