Fri, 08 September 2017 at 10:48 am

Rachel Bilson & Rosario Dawson Meet Up at Star-Studded 29Rooms Event!

Rachel Bilson & Rosario Dawson Meet Up at Star-Studded 29Rooms Event!

Rosario Dawson and Rachel Bilson pose for a photo while attending the Refinery29 Third Annual 29Rooms: Turn It Into Art event on Thursday (September 7) in Brooklyn, N.Y.

A ton of stars stepped out for the annual event, which took place during New York Fashion Week.

Lucy Liu, Jake Gyllenhaal, Issa Rae, Constance Zimmer, Anna Chlumsky, Cara Santana, Gabourey Sidibe, Nico Tortorella, Betty Who, and Orange Is the New Black‘s Danielle Brooks and Yael Stone were among the other stars who checked out the cool space.

29Rooms is an interactive funhouse of style, culture, & technology, brought to life by a group of global artists and visionaries across mediums, and powered by you.

25+ pictures inside of celebs attending the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 01
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 02
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 03
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 04
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 05
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 06
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 07
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 08
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 09
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 10
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 11
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 12
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 13
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 14
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 15
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 16
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 17
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 18
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 19
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 20
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 21
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 22
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 23
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 24
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 25
rachel bilson rosario dawson refinery29 29 rooms 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Anna Chlumsky, Betty Who, Cara Santana, Constance Zimmer, Danielle Brooks, Gabourey Sidibe, Issa Rae, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lucy Liu, Nico Tortorella, Rachel Bilson, Rosario Dawson, Yael Stone

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr