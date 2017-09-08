Reese Witherspoon & Jimmy Fallon Get Random Substances Poured on Their Heads During Funny Game (Video)

Reese Witherspoon and Jimmy Fallon get random substances dumped on their heads while playing a game of “Cooler Heads” on The Tonight Show on Thursday (September 7) in New York City.

The stars had to answer random questions that were related to football. If they were correct, the opponent had a cooler of a random substance poured on their head. If they were wrong, they got the substance on themselves.

Reese lucked out and the only thing poured on her was a bucket of popcorn. Jimmy took quite a beating and had nacho cheese, cheese puffs, and Gatorade dumped on him.

Also pictured inside: Reese joining her Home Again co-stars Pico Alexander and Jon Rudnitsky and director Hallie Myers-Shyer on Good Morning America earlier in the day.



Cooler Heads with Reese Witherspoon