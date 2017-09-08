Rihanna Celebrates After the Fenty Beauty Launch in NYC!

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up!

The 29-year-old pop icon looked hotter than ever in a black velvet mini-dress and studded boots while out on the town on Thursday night (September 7) in New York City.

The singer changed into the ensemble to pose with fans in Times Square after making a jaw-dropping appearance on the red carpet in a yellow dress at the launch of her Fenty Beauty makeup line at Sephora.

After the launch, the Anti singer partied the night away at 1 OAK and Up and Down.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.