Kim Kardashian Wears Sexy Cut-Out Dress for NYFW Party!

Halle Berry Gets a 'Magic Mike' Surprise from Channing Tatum on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

'Celebrity Big Brother' Is Coming to CBS in the Next Year!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 8:44 am

Rihanna Celebrates After the Fenty Beauty Launch in NYC!

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up!

The 29-year-old pop icon looked hotter than ever in a black velvet mini-dress and studded boots while out on the town on Thursday night (September 7) in New York City.

The singer changed into the ensemble to pose with fans in Times Square after making a jaw-dropping appearance on the red carpet in a yellow dress at the launch of her Fenty Beauty makeup line at Sephora.

After the launch, the Anti singer partied the night away at 1 OAK and Up and Down.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.
Credit: Kevin Mazur / Roger, vince flores / instarimages.com; Photos: Getty Images / BACKGRID, INSTARimages.com
