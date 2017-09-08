Top Stories
Fri, 08 September 2017 at 12:01 am

Sam Smith: 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Sam Smith: 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

It’s finally here!!

Sam Smith just dropped his first new single since 2015 – and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith

The 25-year-old Grammy-winning performer released his new single “Too Good at Goodbyes”.

Sam won an Oscar for his most recent single – “Writing on the Wall” – which was featured in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre.

You can download Sam‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Too Good at Goodbyes” below!

Click inside to read the lyrics for Sam’s new single…
