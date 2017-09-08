Sam Smith: 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

It’s finally here!!

Sam Smith just dropped his first new single since 2015 – and you can listen to it here!

The 25-year-old Grammy-winning performer released his new single “Too Good at Goodbyes”.

Sam won an Oscar for his most recent single – “Writing on the Wall” – which was featured in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre.

Listen to “Too Good at Goodbyes” below!

