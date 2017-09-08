Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan &amp; Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 4:02 pm

Selena Gomez Pens Heartfelt Message in Defense of DACA

Selena Gomez is speaking out against the Trump administration’s decision to end the DACA program.

The 25-year-old “Fetish” singer – who doesn’t often address political issues on social media – took to Instagram on Friday (September 8) to urge her 126 million followers to defend DACA by calling the White House and their local representatives.

“My definition of a dreamer is someone that thinks big and believes anything is possible,” she wrote. “The wonderful people being threatened by the unfortunate reversal of DACA are exactly that. Please call the White House, your local member of Congress and state Senators to let your voice be heard to defend DACA!”

She then includes a link letting fans know how they can reach out to their representatives.

ICYMI, Selena was recently featured in Time magazine’s brand-new project Firsts: Women Who Are Changing the World.

