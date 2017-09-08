Selena Gomez Pens Heartfelt Message in Defense of DACA

Selena Gomez is speaking out against the Trump administration’s decision to end the DACA program.

The 25-year-old “Fetish” singer – who doesn’t often address political issues on social media – took to Instagram on Friday (September 8) to urge her 126 million followers to defend DACA by calling the White House and their local representatives.

“My definition of a dreamer is someone that thinks big and believes anything is possible,” she wrote. “The wonderful people being threatened by the unfortunate reversal of DACA are exactly that. Please call the White House, your local member of Congress and state Senators to let your voice be heard to defend DACA!”

She then includes a link letting fans know how they can reach out to their representatives.

