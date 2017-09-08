Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan &amp; Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 9:45 pm

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Harper's Bazaar Party

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Harper's Bazaar Party

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd coupled up for a rare red carpet appearance!

The super cute duo stepped out at the Harper’s Bazaar celebration of Icons By Carine Roitfeld on Friday night (September 8) at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Selena looked sweet in a pastel pink, long sleeved dress that she paired with a green clutch.

She was in attendance at the event to support her boyfriend who was both being honored by the magazine as well as performing.

While getting ready for the event, Selena posed for an Instagram video with her friend, photographer Petra Collins.

Check out the video below…

FYI: Selena is wearing Valentino.
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez the weeknd couple up harpers bazaar 01
selena gomez the weeknd couple up harpers bazaar 02
selena gomez the weeknd couple up harpers bazaar 03
selena gomez the weeknd couple up harpers bazaar 04
selena gomez the weeknd couple up harpers bazaar 05
selena gomez the weeknd couple up harpers bazaar 06
selena gomez the weeknd couple up harpers bazaar 07
selena gomez the weeknd couple up harpers bazaar 08
selena gomez the weeknd couple up harpers bazaar 09
selena gomez the weeknd couple up harpers bazaar 10
selena gomez the weeknd couple up harpers bazaar 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr
  • HG

    Usually not a fan of turtle necks, but the dress is cute and chic. Not feeling the purse or shoes though…Too many colors.