Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Harper's Bazaar Party

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd coupled up for a rare red carpet appearance!

The super cute duo stepped out at the Harper’s Bazaar celebration of Icons By Carine Roitfeld on Friday night (September 8) at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Selena looked sweet in a pastel pink, long sleeved dress that she paired with a green clutch.

She was in attendance at the event to support her boyfriend who was both being honored by the magazine as well as performing.

While getting ready for the event, Selena posed for an Instagram video with her friend, photographer Petra Collins.

Check out the video below…

📹 | Selena and Petra taking selfies pic.twitter.com/Dpegh3UOcV — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSourceMP4) September 9, 2017

FYI: Selena is wearing Valentino.