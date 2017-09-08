Top Stories
Fri, 08 September 2017 at 2:46 pm

'Suburbicon' Reveals New Official Poster & Trailer - Watch Now!

'Suburbicon' Reveals New Official Poster & Trailer - Watch Now!

Suburbicon has unveiled an official poster for the upcoming movie!

The new poster for the satirical noir features co-stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac as their characters in the George Clooney-directed film, due in theaters on October 27.

Suburbicon, set in a peaceful suburban community in the summer of 1959, follows husband and father Gardner Lodge (Damon) and his family as he navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence.

The movie was co-written by George, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, also known as the Coen Brothers.

Watch the trailer below!
Photos: Paramount Pictures
