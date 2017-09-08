Top Stories
Fri, 08 September 2017 at 2:28 pm

The Chainsmokers & Shawn Mendes Will Appear on MTV's New Show 'Dare to Live' Tonight!

The Chainsmokers and Shawn Mendes are set to appear on the new episodes of the new MTV docu-series Dare to Live, which stars world renowned videographer Rory Kramer.

In each half-hour episode, Rory will take one of today’s top artists on an outrageous, thrill-seeking adventure, tailored to get each artist out of their comfort zone.

Rory gets Shawn out of his comfort zone with some local eats in Tokyo, a sumo wrestling experience, and the chance to let off some steam in a rage room.

While touring with The Chainsmokers, Rory takes the guys via private jet to his hometown in Indiana to give them the full lake-life experience, complete with reckless driving and an extreme game of slip and slide flip cup.

Catch the episodes TONIGHT (September 8) on MTV starting at 11:30pm ET/PT.
