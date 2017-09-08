Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Troy Gentry, one half of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, has died at the age of 50 following a helicopter crash.

The accident happened on Friday afternoon (September 8) at 1pm in New Jersey.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00pm today in Medford, New Jersey,” Montgomery Gentry‘s label announced in a statement.

Troy is survived by his wife Angie and his two kids – Kaylee and Taylor.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Troy‘s loved ones during this difficult time.