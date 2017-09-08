X Ambassadors Discuss Their Upcoming Sophomore Album!

X Ambassadors are opening up about their new music!

Following a recent performance in LA, the band sat down with host Oliver Trevena for an interview, and JustJared.com has an exclusive “All Access Pass” behind-the-scenes clip.

The group discussed their songwriting process, their favorite musical era, what they’d be doing if they weren’t in a band and the evolution of their new music.

X Ambassadors released “Ahead of Myself,” the first single off their forthcoming second studio album, at the end of July.

The band will head to Ithaca to co-headline their inaugural Cayuga Sound Festival on September 23 with The Roots in order to give back to the community that nurtured their talent.

For more information on the festival, head to CayugaSoundFestival.com.

Watch the “All Access Pass” below!