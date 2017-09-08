Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan &amp; Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 3:52 pm

X Ambassadors Discuss Their Upcoming Sophomore Album!

X Ambassadors Discuss Their Upcoming Sophomore Album!

X Ambassadors are opening up about their new music!

Following a recent performance in LA, the band sat down with host Oliver Trevena for an interview, and JustJared.com has an exclusive “All Access Pass” behind-the-scenes clip.

The group discussed their songwriting process, their favorite musical era, what they’d be doing if they weren’t in a band and the evolution of their new music.

X Ambassadors released “Ahead of Myself,” the first single off their forthcoming second studio album, at the end of July.

The band will head to Ithaca to co-headline their inaugural Cayuga Sound Festival on September 23 with The Roots in order to give back to the community that nurtured their talent.

For more information on the festival, head to CayugaSoundFestival.com.

Watch the “All Access Pass” below!
Posted to: Oliver Trevena, Video, X Ambassadors

