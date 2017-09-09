Top Stories
Sat, 09 September 2017 at 12:43 pm

Bella Hadid & Jennifer Morrison Celebrate Max Mara's Boutique Reopening!

Bella Hadid & Jennifer Morrison Celebrate Max Mara's Boutique Reopening!

Bella Hadid is showing some skin while attending the Max Mara boutique reopening on Friday (September 8) in New York City.

Also in attendance at the event were Jennifer Morrison, fashionista twins Simi and Haze Khadra, Eva Amurri, actress Lorenza Izzo, and more.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

The party took place just as New York Fashion Week is really getting into the swing of things! Be sure to stick with Just Jared all week as we cover the hottest shows and events during the star-studded week.

FYI: All guests are wearing Max Mara.
Photos: BFA
