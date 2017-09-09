Bella Thorne, Vanessa Hudgens, & Shay Mitchell Arrive in Style for Star-Studded NYFW Party!

Bella Thorne, Vanessa Hudgens and Shay Mitchell are looking amazing!

The three actresses stepped out for the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during 2017 New York Fashion Week on Friday night (September 8) in New York City.

Also in attendance at the star-studded party were Peyton List, Machine Gun Kelly, model Brandon Thomas Lee, Nicola Peltz and Anwar Hadid, and Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse.

New York Fashion Week will be going on until late next week, so be sure to stick with Just Jared for all the best coverage!

FYI: Shay is wearing vintage Versace.