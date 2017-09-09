Top Stories
2017 New York Fashion Week - Full Runway &amp; Event Coverage!

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Baby Number Three Rumors

Nicki Minaj Has Best Response to John Mayer's Tweet, Leaves Him Speechless!

Are Jay-Z &amp; Kanye West Close to Ending Their Feud?

Sat, 09 September 2017 at 2:18 pm

Beyonce & Janet Jackson Lend a Hand in Houston for Harvey Victims

Beyonce & Janet Jackson Lend a Hand in Houston for Harvey Victims

Beyonce and Janet Jackson lent a helping hand to victims of Hurricane Harvey who have been displaced due to the devastation.

The 36-year-old entertainer was as St. John’s church this past Friday (September 8) to serve food on behalf of her partnership with Bread of Life Harvey Relief Fund. Beyonce has pledged to help victims of the terrible hurricane through her BeyGood foundation. Tina Knowles Lawson and 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter joined Beyonce for the day.

That same day, Janet met up with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to visit the George R. Brown Convention Center, where 1,600 Houston-area natives have been staying after evacuations.

