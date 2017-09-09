Ciara & Nicki Minaj Work the Harper's Bazaar Red Carpet!

Ciara and Nicki Minaj are totally working the red carpet and looking hot hot hot!

The pair both stepped out for the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week on Friday night (September 8) at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Also in attendance at the bash were Rosario Dawson, Paris and Nicky Hilton, Courtney Love, Amber Rose and 21 Savage, Nico Tortorella with Leyna Bloom, pregnant Louise Roe with husband Mackenzie Hunkin, Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana, and Malin Akerman.

See all the photos from the party below…