2017 New York Fashion Week - Full Runway & Event Coverage!

Leonardo DiCaprio Holds Hands with Ex Girlfriend Toni Garrn in New Photos

Kristen Bell 'Literally Saved' Josh Gad's Family After They Were Stranded From Hurricane Irma

Are Jay-Z & Kanye West Close to Ending Their Feud?

Sat, 09 September 2017 at 6:39 pm

Emma Roberts & Zachary Quinto Premiere 'Who Are We Now' at TIFF

Emma Roberts is pretty in white as she arrives at the premiere of her new movie Who Are We Now at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 9) at the Ryerson Theater in Toronto, Canada.

The 26-year-old actress was joined at the premiere by her co-stars Zachary Quinto, Jason Biggs, Jess Wiexler, Matthew Netwon, Logan Smith, Julianne Nicholson, Camila Perez, and Jimmy Smits.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

Just the night before, Emma was in New York City for the Refinery29 Third Annual 29Rooms: Turn It Into Art party held during NYFW.

FYI: Emma is wearing Brandon Maxwell dress and Chloe Gosselin shoes while carrying a Stalvey bag.

10+ pictures inside of Emma Roberts and Zachary Quinto at TIFF
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Emma Roberts, Jason Biggs, Zachary Quinto

