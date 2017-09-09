Emma Roberts & Zachary Quinto Premiere 'Who Are We Now' at TIFF

Emma Roberts is pretty in white as she arrives at the premiere of her new movie Who Are We Now at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 9) at the Ryerson Theater in Toronto, Canada.

The 26-year-old actress was joined at the premiere by her co-stars Zachary Quinto, Jason Biggs, Jess Wiexler, Matthew Netwon, Logan Smith, Julianne Nicholson, Camila Perez, and Jimmy Smits.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

Just the night before, Emma was in New York City for the Refinery29 Third Annual 29Rooms: Turn It Into Art party held during NYFW.

FYI: Emma is wearing Brandon Maxwell dress and Chloe Gosselin shoes while carrying a Stalvey bag.

10+ pictures inside of Emma Roberts and Zachary Quinto at TIFF…