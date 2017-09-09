Fifth Harmony Pose on the Harper's Bazaar NYFW Red Carpet!

Fifth Harmony is always slaying the red carpet!

Ally Brooke, Dinah Hansen, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei were all in attendance at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during 2017 New York Fashion Week on Friday night (September 8) in New York City.

Actress Victoria Justice, actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter, Halsey, model Larsen Thompson, Brooklyn Beckham, and models Presley and Kaia Gerber were also seen walking the black carpet at the event.

FYI: Dinah is wearing a Cinq a Sept dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Normani is wearing a Ralph Lauren tuxedo, Brian Atwood shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Ally is wearing a Vionnet dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Lauren is wearing a Stella McCartney jumpsuit, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.