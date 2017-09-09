Top Stories
2017 New York Fashion Week - Full Runway & Event Coverage!

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Sat, 09 September 2017 at 11:45 am

Fifth Harmony Pose on the Harper's Bazaar NYFW Red Carpet!

Fifth Harmony Pose on the Harper's Bazaar NYFW Red Carpet!

Fifth Harmony is always slaying the red carpet!

Ally Brooke, Dinah Hansen, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei were all in attendance at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during 2017 New York Fashion Week on Friday night (September 8) in New York City.

Actress Victoria Justice, actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter, Halsey, model Larsen Thompson, Brooklyn Beckham, and models Presley and Kaia Gerber were also seen walking the black carpet at the event.

FYI: Dinah is wearing a Cinq a Sept dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Normani is wearing a Ralph Lauren tuxedo, Brian Atwood shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Ally is wearing a Vionnet dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Lauren is wearing a Stella McCartney jumpsuit, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Photos: Getty
