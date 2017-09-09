George Clooney & Julianne Moore Bring 'Suburbicon' to TIFF

George Clooney steps out looking suave for the premiere of his upcoming movie Suburbicon during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 9) at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 56-year-old director of the film was joined on the red carpet by the stars of the film Julianne Moore and Karimah Westbrook.

During the premiere, George opened up about his newborn twins Alexander and Ella and shared that he and wife Amal wanted to give their kids normal names.

“We didn’t want to give them one of those ridiculous Hollywood names that don’t mean anything,” George said via People. “They’ll already have enough difficulty bearing the weight of their celebrity.”

Suburbicon hits theaters on October 27.

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Dior dress.

