Gigi & Bella Hadid Model Chic Looks for Brandon Maxwell's NYFW Show!

Gigi and Bella Hadid worked the runway yesterday in several chic looks!

The sisters modeled clothes during the Brandon Maxwell fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 8) in New York City.

Also seen walking the runway during the show were Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn, and Karlie Kloss.

