Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan &amp; Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Sat, 09 September 2017 at 12:59 pm

Gigi & Bella Hadid Model Chic Looks for Brandon Maxwell's NYFW Show!

Gigi & Bella Hadid Model Chic Looks for Brandon Maxwell's NYFW Show!

Gigi and Bella Hadid worked the runway yesterday in several chic looks!

The sisters modeled clothes during the Brandon Maxwell fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 8) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

Also seen walking the runway during the show were Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn, and Karlie Kloss.

Don’t miss any of Just Jared‘s NYFW coverage! Check out everything right here and keep checking in throughout the next week as fashion week continues in the Big Apple.

Just Jared on Facebook
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 01
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 02
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 03
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 04
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 05
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 06
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 07
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 08
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 09
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 10
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 11
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 12
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 13
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 14
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 15
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 16
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 17
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 18
gigi bella hadid brandon maxwell nyfw 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Kloss

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr